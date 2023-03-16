Zee Cine Awards 2023: Anil Kapoor Talks About His GrandChild On Stage, Says 'It Was My First Award Last Year'

New Delhi: Zee Cine Awards 2023 - the biggest celebration of Bollywood is back. It celebrates the excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

At the awards ceremony, Bollywood’s evergreen superstar Anil Kapoor won the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. But it was the sweet revelation that he made while receiving the trophy that made everyone go “Awww!”

Anil Kapoor said, “It feels great when we put in so much effort into a character and we get an award and appreciation for it. So, I am very happy and would like to thank every viewer, as I got this award because of them. But the first award I got in the year that went by was my grandchild … ‘Main Nana Ban Gaya’, I guess that it is the first thing you all should congratulate me on. I am grateful to God and my family; I am extremely happy.”

