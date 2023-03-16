Zee Cine Awards 2023: Rashmika Mandanna Grooves On Hits Like Saami Saami, Srivalli

New Delhi: Zee is bringing back the biggest celebration of Bollywood – Zee Cine Awards – a show that has celebrated excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

Some of Bollywood’s most sought-after superstars brought the house down at the awards ceremony with electrifying performances. In fact, Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire as she grooved to popular hits like Srivalli, Mind Block, Ranjithame and Saami Saami. The audience couldn’t stop cheering and rooting for the ravishing diva throughout. However, that’s not it! It was a special and surreal night for the national crush as she also got her first opportunity to host a segment of the most star-studded night of the year- Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023.

As Rashmika Mandanna mentions, “This was the first time I attended the Zee Cine Awards and It was so much fun hosting a part of the show and I came home with a lot of memories and fun moments. It was truly a special night, especially with the love that I got from the audience.”

While Rashmika’s electrifying dance performance will leave you mesmerized, you cannot miss the beautiful actress turning into a host and entertaining the audience with her witty one-liners and charm at the Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards!

Zee Cine Awards 2023 is being presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena; co-powered by All New Appy Fizz, Dabur Vita, Colgate, Amazon; and special partners - Cadburys Dairy Milk, Joy Lemon Facewash, Gippi Masala Noodles, and Garnier Colour Naturals.