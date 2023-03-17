topStoriesenglish2584784
Zee Cine Awards 2023: Tiger Shroff's Performance Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

While the star-studded evening saw some mind-blowing performances by some of the most sought-after stars of the industry, it was everybody’s favorite action hero Tiger Shroff.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While Tiger’s dance performance is always a crowd-pleaser, his stunts at the awards night were never-seen-before and truly impressive.
  • Known for his extraordinary athleticism and martial arts skills, Tiger made a grand entry on a giant aerial prop.

New Delhi: ZEE, India’s leading television, media and entertainment conglomerate, is bringing back the biggest celebration of Bollywood – Zee Cine Awards – a show that has celebrated excellence in cinema and felicitated the inspiring journeys of countless luminaries, filmmakers and technicians ever since its inception. Fans from across the globe can look forward to some mind-blowing entertainment as ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’ will air at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 18th March only on Zee Cinema, Zee TV & ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

While the star-studded evening saw some mind-blowing performances by some of the most sought-after stars of the industry, it was everybody’s favorite action hero Tiger Shroff who nailed his act with some electrifying dance moves and effortless acrobatics. While Tiger’s dance performance is always a crowd-pleaser, his stunts at the awards night were never-seen-before and truly impressive. Known for his extraordinary athleticism and martial arts skills, Tiger made a grand entry on a giant aerial prop. 

Performing to some of his most popular songs - Jai Jai Shivshankar, Befikra, Ghungroo and made everyone’s hearts skip a beat with his agility, grace and swag.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 is being presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena; co-powered by All New Appy Fizz, Dabur Vita, Colgate, and Amazon; and special partners - Cadburys Dairy Milk, Joy Lemon Facewash, Gippi Masala Noodles, and Garnier Colour Naturals. 

To witness the scintillating performances of some of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, tune in to ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Zee Cine Awards 2023’, on Saturday, 18th March on Zee TV, Zee Cinema, and ZEE’s streaming platform, ZEE5.

