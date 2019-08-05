Zee Marathi celebrates 6 consecutive Years of Undisputed MGEC Leadership

Zee Marathi crosses yet another milestone by completing 6 consecutive years of undisputed leadership in the MGEC genre - a fitting achievement to mark a year filled with triumphs across television, theatre, print and apps.

Zee Marathi is one of the biggest GECs across all regional markets in India with 55 % of GEC share. Year on year the channel has created new benchmarks in viewership numbers and expanded Marathi genre with new age entertainment.

Committed to telling trendsetting stories, Zee Marathi's shows have always pushed the boundaries of Marathi entertainment. Proudly continuing to be the torch bearer of Marathi culture, Zee Marathi's ambitious philosophy - Jithe Marathi, Tithe Zee Marathi (wherever there is Marathi, there will also be Zee Marathi) saw the channel venture into new mediums like theatre plays, special edition magazines and digital Apps catering the spectrum from farmers & entrepreneurs to youngsters looking to get married.

Commenting on this record, Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head of Zee Marathi, said "Over the last decade we have seen a change in Zee Marathi's audience and their content preferences. Our efforts have always been to not just keep up with the times but to challenge set norms and delight viewers through rousing yet rooted content. This past year we have extended this ideology to non-TV mediums like theatre, print and Apps to deliver the best of entertainment and Marathi culture. We are humbled by the trust and support shown to us by our audiences with every new venture we embark on, helping us to continue on as the leaders in Marathi entertainment space."