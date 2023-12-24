At the second edition of Zee Real Heroes, the ‘real heroes’ of bollywood came out and talked about their personal and professional life. Famously known for his acting skills in various films, Rajkummar Rao talks about his journey in bollywood and how he met his lady love Patralekha. His words of wisdom have inspired many in the past and will continue to do so in future. Here’s what ‘Challang’ actor said at the Zee Real Heroes:

Q) Is the Gurugram boy still there or he’s long lost in the streets of Mumbai?

Rajkummar Rao: The Gurugram boy is 100 percent there and it is what I am right now. The boy who resided in Gurugram and saw a dream of becoming a successful actor, is the same right now. One should never forget his reality or roots, otherwise one will become very fake and that fakeness will become evident in his/her work. People like my work because they are able to relate with it. They feel that they are living through the character. I put my reality out through my work, hence the audience appreciate my work.

Q) Has your native Gurugram’s accent ever affected any role?

Rajkummar Rao: Ofcourse I know the language but I haven’t got many opportunities to speak in my accent.

Q) You are a self-made star, how difficult is it for outsiders to create any impact in the industry?

Rajkummar Rao: It is very difficult. I have seen it myself, many people from my institute and my batch are really good actors but they don’t get the opportunity easily. For example, Jaideep Ahlawat is my classmate, but it took him 13 years to get him Paatal Lok, to get noticed. But the key is to be ‘at it.’ It is very easy to talk, but if you have talent then your time will come, sooner or later, but it will come.

Q) As per sources, we’ve come to know that Rajkumar Rao loves critics. Is this true?

Rajkummar Rao: I like it but I won’t say I like all of them as every other person has become a critic now. When I started my career, there were only a few who used to write really well. But now just open Youtube and you’ll find many. So I don’t like all of it but yes, from wherever I get constructive criticism I like it. I used to get many critic awards but last year I got best popular actor for Badhaai Do, hence I feel I have jumped from critics to popular actor.

Q) As per sources, we’ve come to know that Rajkumar Rao loves Mumbai so much that he has added an extra ‘M’ in his name. Is this true?

Rajkummar Rao: People who love me, suggested that I should do this. There is science and astrology behind this. I am not a staunch believer, but people around me suggested I should do this, hence I did it.

Q) As per sources, Rajkummar Rao never proposed to Patralekha, he just changes his ringtone to ‘Thukra kar mera pyaar, mera intekaam dekhegi’

Rajkummar Rao: Since the day me and Patralekha knew each other, this song wasn’t there. Luckily she never rejected me and I never had to become an IAS. But yes, whenever I go to any promotions then people say there should be a part two for ‘Shaadi May Zarur ana,’ it has become a cult.

Q) As per sources, Rajkummar Rao gets good roles because he is a gold medalist in taekwondo and he tells this to his directors beforehand

Rajkummar Rao: The first part is true that I am a gold medalist in taekwondo but I have never told any of my directors’ about this, because I don;t want them to put any action sequence forcefully. My real art form isn’t out yet.