ZEE REAL HEROES AWARDS 2024

Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024: Honouring India's Changemakers

At the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024, winners will reveal interesting things about their lives, careers, and more. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

New Delhi: India's one of the most coveted platforms - Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024 honours trailblazers across different categories. It also highlights the individuals who stood out for their innovation and success across diverse fields. The prestigious awards ceremony is synonymous with the spirit of perseverance.

Zee Real Heroes Awards 2024

Like previous years, this time, the spotlight will be on those inspiring individuals whose unwavering determination and exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact. Zee Real Heroes Awards not only celebrates their success but also the power of their perseverance. The event will be graced by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Besides, many prominent dignitaries from various sectors such as entertainment, business, sports, and politics will be in attendance.

Recalling last year's edition, actor Rajkummar Rao was present at the ceremony and shared how he adds extraordinary depth to ordinary characters.  He said back then, "People like my work because they are able to relate to it. They feel that they are living through the character. I put my reality out through my work, hence the audience appreciate my work."

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who was also present at the event previously spoke about her first pay cheque, first meeting with Raghav Chopra. "He [Raghav] was just sitting on the next table and I just went up and said hi! with no agenda and we ended up sitting for breakfast, and the breakfast changed it all," she had quipped.

Stay tuned for further updates.

 

