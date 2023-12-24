trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702421
Zee Real Heroes: Parineeti Chopra Reveals About First Meeting With Raghav Chadha

At Zee Real Heroes 2023 Conclave Parineeti Chopra revealed her first paycheck was 45 pounds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 06:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who recently made headlines with her wedding with Aam Aaadi Leader and MP Raghav Chadha answered questions about some of her "firsts" in her life at the second edition of Zee Real Heroes including her first meeting with her husband 

Parineeti’s First Job

Parineeti was questioned about her inaugural work experience. Her initial job was at Primark, a store in London, and she also had a stint at Manchester United F.C. When queried about her earnings from this role, she revealed that her first paycheck amounted to 45 Pounds. Reflecting on this, she expressed, "I felt like I was the richest girl on this planet."

Parineeti’s first meeting with Raghav

She met Raghav at an event which was held in London. They both won awards, Raghav won an award for Politics whereas Parineeti received an award for entertainment. She added “He was just sitting on the next table and I just went up and said hi! with no agenda and we ended up sitting for breakfast, and the breakfast changed it all.” Parineeti said that on her first meeting, she had realised that"‘He is the man she was waiting for and destined to be with."

 

