topStoriesenglish2603911
NewsLifestylePeople
ZEENAT AMAN.

Zeenat Aman Exudes Elegance In Black Bodycon Dress, Meets Uorfi Javed At Event - Watch

Zeenat Aman Instagram: The classic actress recently joined the social media platform and has been an avid user ever since.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Zeenat Aman Exudes Elegance In Black Bodycon Dress, Meets Uorfi Javed At Event - Watch

Mumbai: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared two pictures from an event in the Capital on her Instagram handle and said that they summed up her "Friday night". In one of the pictures, she can be spotted wearing a black bodycon dress with a matching bag. While in the other one, Zeenat was seen in white bathrobe enjoying munching her burger. She described her evening with the caption, "My Friday night explained in two pictures by @zanuski."

After her post, many of the social media users and industry friends commented on her pictures. Singer and actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Quite simply the coolest woman on insta." One of her fans mentioned, "How some one can look so Hot..Love you Mam.." Another commented, "Slaying zeenat ji"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Zeenat is quite active on social media and recently her video from the event with the internet sensation Uorfi Javed also went viral on social media. They both can be seen talking to each other.

The actress, who gave several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles and breaking the stereotypes with her bold and bindaas persona. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar