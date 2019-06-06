Ziva Dhoni's maiden appearance at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is breaking the internet—Here's why

New Delhi: Cricket crazy fans are glued to the television sets as ICC World Cup 2019 has begun in its full glory. Team India won it's maiden game against South Africa in Southampton, London on June 5, 2019. While daddy Mahendra Singh Dhoni was busy chasing runs for the team along with Rohit Sharma, little Ziva was busy pouting.

Ziva Dhoni made her debut appearance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in London and that too in style. The adorbs wanted to have some fun while the crucial match of India against South Africa was on.

Pictures of her pouting and enjoying the match from the stands has gone viral. Ziva is dressed in a white sweater and light cardamom pants. Her new hairstyle makes her look cuter.

The pictures were shared by mommy Sakshi Dhoni on Ziva's official Instagram handle which she manages.

Check out here:

The four-year-old Ziva is quite a rage on social media. She has several fan pages dedicated to her already.

We have often seen her videos with daddy MS Dhoni breaking the internet. This World Cup picture has garnered 355, 588 likes so far.

Ziva Dhoni is one of the most followed celebrity kids in India.