Ziva Dhoni's throwback video saying 'I am papa's biggest fan' is too cute to miss - Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni is the cutest star kid around. The 5-year-old Ziva has her own verified Instagram handle besides several fan pages dedicated to her. 

While surfing through her videos, we found out a cutesy video where little Ziva Dhoni can be seen holding her daddy's sketch and says 'I am papa's biggest fan'. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Papa s biggest fan !

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on

Her amazing videos and pictures often break the internet for its sheer innocence and the 'aww' factor.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. The five-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy and mommy on social media.

She is one of the most followed celebrity kids in India and has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media platforms. 

MS Dhoni is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the ongoing IPL 2020.

 

