Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

New Delhi: Actress Zoa Morani was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after recovering from coronavirus. She took to Instagram to share the news that she is out of the hospital and shared a selfie in a surgical mask along with the post. "Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye, isolation ICU. Time for home sweet home," wrote Zoa.

As per reports, Zoa tested negative twice for COVID-19 before getting discharged. Her sister Shaza, who was also being treated for coronavirus, returned home on Saturday.

Shaza had tested positive for the virus last Monday and later, Zoa too got infected. Their film producer father Karim Morani is also battling coronavirus at a hospital in Mumbai. He is yet to be discharged.

Zoa regularly posted her health update on Instagram during her treatment. She also went live on Instagram with actor Varun Dhawan and informed the viewers about how she is coping up with the disease.

The Moranis’ coronavirus treatment was also made official by Zoa when she confirmed on Instagram: "My father, sister and I have been tested COVID 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few...will be sharing the experience soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help."

Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. However, she showed no symptoms but tested positive while Zoa had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, had a few symptoms. She initially tested negative but was found positive for the virus later. Their parents and other family members were put under quarantine, but later Karim Morani was tested positive for COVID-19.

After singer Kanika Kapoor, Zoa, Shaza and Karim Morani have been among the earliest reported COVID-19 cases in Bollywood.