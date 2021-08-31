Ads well-intentioned, misinterpreted by some: Zomato responds after ads featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif face backlash

New Delhi: Zomato issued a clarification after their latest ads featuring actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were criticised on social media. The food delivery app released a statement addressing the issues raised by a section of viewers. The company maintained that the ads were 'well-intentioned, but were unfortunately misinterpreted by some people.

In a detailed note published on Twitter on Monday, the food-delivery company stated that the intention behind the ad was to show how their customers were no less stars like Hrithik and Katrina for them. It added that at the same time they wanted to project that their delivery executives were no less than heroes for them.

In one of the ads released by Zomato, actress Katrina Kaif is seen offering a piece of her birthday cake to her Zomato delivery executive. However, the delivery guy leaves the place without having the piece of the cake as he receives notification for his next order. He does this so that he wouldn't be late for delivering his next order. In another ad featuring Hrithik, the delivery executive gives up a selfie opportunity for a similar reason.

The ads created a debate on social media about the working conditions of delivery executives and the pressures their face on the duty. Some of the users also slammed the company for projecting their executives as heroes rather than focussing attention on creating better treatment and working conditions for them.

Zomato, however, said that they wished to show people how to be polite to the workers like Hrithik and Katrina were in the video.

Speaking of Katrina and Hrithik, they have together appeared in films like 'Bang Bang' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Katrina will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Tiger 3'. She also recently announced her first film with Farhan Akhtar as a director, 'Jee Le Zaraa'. Hrithik, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Fighter'. He is also working on 'Krrish 4'.