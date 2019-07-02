close

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Anurag Kashyap, Ritesh Batra among new Oscar Academy members

Los Angeles: Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Ritesh Batra, as well as veteran actor Anupam Kher, are among the 842 artistes and executives invited as members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The invitees, according to the official Oscars' website, have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

The 2019 class is 50 per cent women, 29 per cent people of colour, and represents 59 countries. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2019.

Kashyap, whose credits include "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Dev.D", acknowledged the invitation with a tweet that read: "#WeAreTheAcademy"

Actress Archie Panjabi, who has Indian roots and has featured in "A Mighty Heart" and "Bend It Like Beckham", has also been invited to join the Academy, as has Nisha Ganatra, a Canadian actress, film director, film producer, and screenwriter of Indian descent.

"What an honour to be part of the Academy! Thank you," Archie tweeted.

Guneet Monga, Ali Fazal and Reema Kagti were among those who extended congratulatory messages to the new invitees.

 

