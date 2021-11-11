हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar to direct The Archie comics live-action film for Netflix, time for desi touch to Riverdale High!

The Indian Adaptation of the iconic comics The Archie will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Zoya Akhtar to direct The Archie comics live-action film for Netflix, time for desi touch to Riverdale High!

New Delhi: Netflix, in collaboration with Archie comics, is all set to bring a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The Archies, a feature film adaptation of the comics will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will premiere exclusively on Netflix. 

A live-action musical set in 1960’s India, the film will be directed by Zoya Akhtar.    

Talking about this collaboration, director Zoya Akhtar said, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The  Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew  up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.” 

“It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. 

“We are thrilled to partner with  Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into  other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations.” 
  
Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, added, “The characters, adventures and friendships in Archies have found fans across the world for generations. With Archie Comics, Graphic India and Tiger Baby,  we have an extraordinary opportunity to recreate the world of Archie comics, this time as a live-action musical. Zoya has an incredible and unique ability to make stories and the characters in them relatable, making them feel like they are an extension of our own self. We are thrilled to partner with her in bringing to life the world of Archies to fans  and our members in India and around the world.”

 

