1 ka 50 Hazar! THIS 1 Rupee note bundle is selling for Rs 50,000

If you want to buy the bundle, then you need to visit the Coinbazzar website and head towards the shop section.   

New Delhi: Have you ever found an old note or a coin at our house? Well, mostly they are no longer in tender, meaning that don’t have any value as a currency. But now these old notes and coins are finding their real value as antiques and collectables on online platforms because “paisa sahi mein bolta hai”.   

Many buyers of these platforms are happily shelling out thousands of rupees to collect old currency notes and coins. In one such case, a bundle of old Rs 1 is selling online at Rs 45,000. 

Value of 1 Rupee note

On an online old currency trading platform Coinbazzar, a one rupee note bundle printed in 1957, signed by Former Union Finance Minister Hirubhai M. Patel and with jumbling number 123456 is selling at Rs 44,999. 

“Extremely rare, For collectors, One rupee bundle 1957, Signed by H.M Patel, with jumbling number 123456,” the listing reads. The seller of the bundle is retailing it at Rs 49,999. However, Coinbazzar is offering a Rs 5,000 discount, which brings down the price of the bundle to Rs 44,999. 

If you want to buy the bundle, then you need to visit the Coinbazzar website and head towards the shop section. Select “Note Bundles” category and find this listing, along with many other listings of valuable, collectable coins and notes. Besides the note mentioned above, you can also purchase old Indan currency, including old notes of Rs 50 at Rs 8,200, Rs 10, Rs 5 at Rs 2,999, Rs 2 at Rs 4,999, and Rs 100.

 

