20 lakh farmers of THIS state to get a bumper bonus on May 21

The Chhattisgarh government is all set to credit the bank accounts of farmers in the state on May 21 under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana being launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The decision to deposit NYAY funds directly in the bank accounts of farmers was taken in a cabinet sub-committee meeting held earlier in May 2021 under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey.

The scheme was announced by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi earlier in 2020, and it aims to provide an additional respite to the farmers of the state while boosting the rural economy. The stimulus is also aimed at helping farmers battle the pandemic-led economic downturn.

As part of Rajiv Gandhi's Kisan Nyay Yojana, farmers growing paddy, maize and sugarcane crops receive funds in addition to the minimum support price (MSP) provided by the government.

Overall, 20 lakh farmers in the state will benefit from the NYAY scheme. The state government has set aside Rs 5100 crore from the budget to settle funds under the NYAY scheme.

In addition to NYAY, the Chattisgarh state government has also waived farmers’ loans worth Rs 8800 crore. More than 18 lakh farmers benefited from the loan waivers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reportedly said, “Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana is a far-sighted decision and is a boon for farmers of Chhattisgarh in this time of crisis….no other state has taken such a step in the interest of farmers.”

