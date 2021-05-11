4 important charges or fees for Aadhaar Services you need to know

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is a 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India.

Aadhaar card is issued for free of cost and is very handy when you have to submit it as a document proof.

Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has listed out 4 important charges for Aadhaar Services in its fresh tweet.

“New Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5&15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: ₹50 for demographic update & ₹100 for biometric update (with/without demographic update). Call 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in if you are asked to pay extra,” UIDAI has tweeted.

#AadhaarHelpline

New Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5&15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: ₹50 for demographic update & ₹100 for biometric update (with/without demographic update). Call 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in if you are asked to pay extra. pic.twitter.com/uGQXN5XAh4 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 11, 2021

Aadhaar Enrolment charges: Free

Mandatory Biometric Update with or without Demographic update: Free

Demographic update (Name, Address, Date of Birth, Gender, Mobile Number, E-mail): Rs 50

Biometric update with or without Demographic update: Rs 100

Other than the above you can also order for Aadhaar PVC Card. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

The Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features.