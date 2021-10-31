5 upcoming IPOs to subscribe in November 2021: Paytm, PaisaBazaar, and more

New Delhi: Five companies - Sapphire Foods India, Paytm, PaisaBazaar, SJS Enterprises, Sigachi Industries - are all set to open their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first 15 days of November 2021, jumping on the IPO bandwagon to collective raise a little north of Rs 27,000 crore.

Here’s everything you need to know about the five upcoming IPOs:

Paytm IPO

One97 Communications that operates Paytm is expected to roll out its massive Rs 18,300-crore IPO on November 8. The fintech giant has fixed the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 apiece for the IPO. With the initial offer, Paytm is eyeing a valuation of Rs 1.44 lakh crore- Rs 1.48 lakh crore. With its IPO, the company is issuing equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore while existing shareholders will sell shares worth Rs 10,000 crore from the offer for sale (OFS).

PaisaBazaar IPO

PB Fintech, the parent company of PaisaBazaar and Paisabazaar, will float its Rs 5,710 crore IPO with a price band of Rs 940 to Rs 980 a share. The IPO comprises fresh issues of equity shares worth Rs 3,750 crore. The offer for sale includes existing shareholders’ equity worth Rs 1,960 crore.

Sapphire Foods India

Sapphire Foods India, which runs Pizza Hut and KFC stores in the country, will open its IPO for subscription on November 9. The IPO will consist entirely of an offer of sale of 1,75,69,941 equity shares. With its IPO, Sapphire Foods IPO is planning to rake in about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore.

SJS Enterprises

SJS Enterprises will open its Rs 800-crore IPO for subscription on November 1. The IPO will consist entirely of an offer for sale shares. The company has fixed the price band of the IPO at Rs 531 to Rs 542. Also Read: Diwali Bonanza: Centre approves Rs 28,000 bonus, wage revision for THIS PSU employees

Sigachi Industries

Sigachi Industries IPO will open for subscription on November 1. The company has fixed the issue price from Rs 161 to Rs 163 for the initial sale. Also Read: Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO: Firm plans to float initial offer in November