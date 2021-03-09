6th Pay Commission latest update: Good news for govt employees of THIS state, salary hike from July 1

New Delhi: The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab, among the major budget proposals, announced to implement sixth Pay Commission recommendations for the government employees from July, doubling of an old-age pension and raising an amount under the Ashirwad scheme and employment for youth.

For the state government employees who have been seeking payment of their arrears, Badal said that a provision of Rs 9,000 crore has been made in the budget for the sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

Expecting the submission of the report of the Pay Commission soon, Badal said the recommendations of the pay panel will be implemented from July 1 this year.

"I also announce to pay the arrears, if any, in a staggered manner of which the first installment shall be paid in October, 2021 and the second installment in January 2022," Badal said in his speech.

The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab on Monday presented its last budget with a total size of Rs 1,68,015 crore for 2021-2022, making bulk of its provisions for agriculture, urban development, water resources, health and other sectors.

The Punjab state government also announced a Rs 3,780 crore scheme --'Kamyaab Kisan Khushaal Punjab' for farmers, another dose of crop loan waiver, Rs 200 crore for crop diversification programme.

With PTI Inputs