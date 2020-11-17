7% interest rate, PF waiver, discounted gold loan --Check out benefits of Equitas Small Finance Bank women savings a/c

New Delhi: Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) on Monday announced launch of 'Eva' savings account for women offering 7 percent interest.

Eva, a unique savings account, tries to address the well-being of Indian women in every aspect such as health, wealth and prosperity, ESFB said in a release.

"Along with 7 percent interest in savings account, it also offers free health check-up and unlimited tele-consultation with women doctors, gynaecologists and mental health experts," the bank said.

It offers PF waiver and discounted gold loan rates for women customers, along-with 25-50 percent discounts on lockers.

Eva is available for all women - salaried, homemakers, businesswomen, senior citizens, transwomen as well as non-resident women and there will be no non-maintenance fees.

"Equitas Small Finance Bank has a past filled with moments of empowering people especially women from all sections of society through products and provisions that help them become informed, involved and independent with their financial decisions," Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, ESFB said.

The bank also announced woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the new brand ambassador.