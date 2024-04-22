New Delhi: With the temperature rising and the heat getting intolerable, summer declares its arrival. ACs can literally save lives during these sweltering times of the year. However, using ACs for extended periods in the summer might cause your electricity bills to soar.

If you are concerned about paying a hefty electricity bill at the end of the month by using the AC for a long then consider these easy ways to lower your summertime AC expenses and enjoy cool air indoors.

Here Are 7 Simple Tips And Tricks To Cut Down Your AC Bill This Summer

1. Turn AC off when not in use

Turn off the air conditioner when not in use. Instead of using the remote to turn it off, use the main power source. When the AC is left on from the main source, the compressor stays on, making it an optimum load that wastes electricity.

2. Use timer

Using the timer system is a better option than leaving the AC running all night. It's usually a good idea to set a timer for two to three hours straight before bed, or at other times. Thus, the AC shuts off after a predetermined time when you set the timer. As a result, the AC won't be used excessively, and your power cost will go down.

3. Operate AC and fan simultaneously

When the AC and fan are running simultaneously, the air circulation is noticeably better. Running the AC and fan at the same time helps in evenly cooling the entire space, lessens the load on the AC, and saves energy.

4. Maintain ideal temperature

The ideal temperature for a human body is 24 degrees Celsius, according to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Any AC will need less load to reach that temperature. It is therefore best to maintain the AC at roughly 24 degrees Fahrenheit. This will reduce the bill and conserve more electricity.

5. Shut doors and windows

Shut the windows and doors when running the AC. This helps keep the room cool for a long due to the cold air staying in the same space and not departing. Additionally, use thick curtains or blinds to keep heat out of the room as outside heat makes it harder for the AC to cool the room, increases the strain on it, and uses more electricity.

6. Regular service

Keep a close eye on the regular upkeep and cleaning of your AC. It can greatly reduce energy usage and boost the efficiency of the AC. To ensure proper airflow and cooling, clean or replace the air filters and maintain the outdoor unit clear of impediments.

7. Go for 5-star ACs

According to the BEE star rating system, 5-star ACs are energy-efficient appliances. Even while they can cost a little more upfront, consistent use over time and lower electricity costs will result in greater savings over time.