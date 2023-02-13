7th Pay Commission: 18-months DA arrears, fitment factor, DA hike --Govt May Announce 3 Big News in March

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Several media reports are indicating that the central government employees may receive good news after Holi regarding about the official confirmation of payment of 18-month-old Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, an increase in Fitment Factor, and another round of DA hikes.

According to media sources, the government may decide on these three pressing demands by the employees union next month.

Government employees would receive Rs. 2.16 lakh as 18-month DA arrear

The issue regarding payment of DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 has long been on the table for discussion and consideration by the government. According to media reports, the DA arrears of Level-3 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Employee arrears for Level-13 or Level-14 can range from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,15,900. These statistics could, however, also alter based on future discussions with the administration, according to earlier reports.

Fitment factor to be decided by the government; pay to rise by Rs. 49,420

According to media sources, the government may decide to raise the fitment factor next month. If the government raises the fitment factor three times, the employees' base pay, excluding benefits, will be 18,000 X 2.57, or Rs. 46,260. In addition, if the employees' requests are granted, the salary will be 26000 X 3.68, or Rs 95,680. The pay will be Rs 63,000 if the government accepts a three-times fitment factor, or Rs 21,000.

DA to be increased again in March?

According to the most recent media sources, government employees may receive an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) of up to 3% as a result of high inflation rates. According to the percentage increase in the 12 monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June 2022, the Union Cabinet had approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from July 1, 2022.