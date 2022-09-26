NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
7TH PAY COMMISSION

7th Pay Commission: 18-months DA arrears issue likely to be taken up in November, 48 lakh central govt employees to get benefit

Sep 26, 2022

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update: Newer updates regarding the payment of 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears is doing the rounds in the media once again. 

As per fresh reports, the Central government employees should not lose hope on getting the outstanding DA arrears in their account of the last 18 months i.e, from January 2020 to June 2021.

As per media reports, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council, Shiv Gopal Mishra had sent a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and the President of the National Council On 18 August 2022. The letter mentioned issues of the DA arrears of the employees. It is widely expected that this issue can be discussed with the Cabinet Secretary in upcoming meeting in the month of November. However, nothing has been given officially confirmed by the government regarding this.

The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of Central government employees and pensioners were restored to 31% from 17% from October 2021, however the arrears have not been deposited as yet.

According to the annual report of the Department of Expenditure, there are a total of 48 lakh central employees in the country and about 60 lakh pensioners.

