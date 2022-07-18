New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update: Online media is yet again abuzz with updates regarding the payment of 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears. As per fresh reports, the Central government employees might soon hear on pending DA arrears. Media reports say that the issue regarding payment of DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 might be taken up soon.

Earlier media reports cited Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary (Staff Side) of the National Council of JCM stating that the council has placed its demand before the government however both sides have not arrived at any conclusion as yet. Media reports further said that talks have been held with the Cabinet Secretary, which still remains inconclusive. The Labour union has been constantly pressing demands for a one time settlement of dearness allowance arrears.

According to Mishra, a joint meeting of the JCM with the officials of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure is to be held soon. It is expected that a one-time settlement of 18 months DA arrears will also crop up during the meeting.

The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of Central government employees and pensioners were restored to 31% from 17% from October 2021, however the arrears have not been deposited as yet.

Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, was previously quoted as saying that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. Whereas, for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), the DA arrears in the hands of an employee will be Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200 that will be paid, quoted the reports.

According to the annual report of the Department of Expenditure, there are a total of 48 lakh central employees in the country and about 60 lakh pensioners.