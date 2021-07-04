7th Pay Commission: Big news for central government employees! THESE key announcements will benefit them

The central government has made several key announcements in order to give relief to Central Government employees and pensioners. These will definitely benefit 52 lakh central employees of the country and about 60 lakh central government pensioners. The latest one is the delay of hikes in Dearness Allowance(DA) and Dearness Relief(DR).

1. DA and DR hike

The government has further delayed its decision to give a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for lakhs of central employees and pensioners. It was earlier supposed to come in July but now it has been postponed till September.

2. Traveling Allowance (TA)

The central government has also made many announcements for retired employees. Retired employees will now have to give details of their TA for 180 days. Earlier this time limit was 60 days. This new rule has come into effect from June 15.

3. House Building Advance (HBA)

The central government has issued a new guideline regarding House Building Advance i.e. HBA. In July 2020, the central government had reduced the interest rate of HBA to 7.9 percent which will remain applicable till 31 March 2022.

4. Pension slip will be available on email, WhatsApp and SMS

Central government pensioners will no longer have to go to banks for pension slips. The Central Government has directed the pension issuing banks to send the pension slips of the pensioners through their email, WhatsApp and SMS. The new rule has come into effect from July 1.

5. Relief regarding pension

According to the new rules of family pension, the pension facility will start as soon as the death certificate is received. Subsequent formalities can be completed later also. In this way the family will get financial help.

6. Relaxation in CEA Claims

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has given a big relief to the central government employees. Under this, the rules for claiming Child Education Allowance (CEA Claim Rule) have been relaxed. Self-certification from the concerned employees for CEA claim and also through printout of result/report card/e-mail/SMS of fee payment in the prescribed manner.

