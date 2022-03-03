7th Pay Commission: Central govt employee’s salary to be hiked upto Rs 90,000 by March 31? Read update on DA

7th Pay Commission latest news: Central government employees could hear bumper good news by the end of March. As per reports in the media, the central government may announce hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) by the end of this month, that will lead to a big jump in their salary.

More than 1 crore central employees and pensioners will be benefited from the government announcement expected by the month end. In the month of March, the government can announce to increase the Dearness Allowance of Central Government employees by 3 percent. Thus the current Dearness allowance of 31 percent will be hiked to 34 percent. As per a report in Zeebiz.com, this will mean central government's salary will be hiked upto Rs 90,000. The reports related to hike in DA gained further steam after the AICPI data that was released in December.

According to JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, central employees should get money in proportion to inflation. Although, the government has not yet clarified regarding the the status of pending 18-months DA arrears, a 3% DA hike will give the much needed relief to the government employees. If the basic salary of an employee is Rs 30,000 per month, then his salary will increase by Rs 900 per month. On an annual basis, his gross salary will directly increase by Rs 10,800. The salary of cabinet secretary level officers will increase by Rs 7500 per month. Consecquently, employees earning in the maximum salary band is of Rs 2.5 lakh will get the benefit of upto Rs 90,000 on annual basis, said the Zeebiz.com report.

The Union Cabinet had in June 2017 approved recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission with 34 modifications. The new scales of pay provided for entry-level basic pay going up from Rs 7,000 per month to Rs 18,000. For Class 1 officers, the starting salary was at Rs 56,100; while at the highest level i.e. Secretary, went up from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh.

