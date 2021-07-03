7th Pay Commission: DA hike delayed for central govt employees, likely to happen in September

The central government employees will be disappointed to know that the resumption of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) has further been delayed from July to September 2021.

This decision was taken at a recently concluded high-level meeting on June 26. The meeting saw participation from finance ministry officials, members of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery and the department of personnel and training.

"In our meeting held on 26th June 2021, it has been agreed that central government employees' DA and pensioners' DR benefits will be resumed in September 2021," Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary, Staff Side at National Council of JCM has said.

The central government employees were expecting their DA in the month of July, but now they have to wait for two more months to avail of the benefits.

After the restoration of the DA and DR, the employees will get a hike in their salary.

On April 23, the Ministry of Finance had informed that the central government employees will not get the additional installments of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

The government had further clarified that no arrears will be given from January 1, 2021 till June 30, 2021.

