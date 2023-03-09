7th Pay Commission: DA Hike To Be Announced Soon - Check Latest Update

New Delhi: The 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) may shortly boost the Dearness Allowance (DA) and fitment factor for 50 lakh central government employees, although nothing has been officially announced as of yet. According to the most recent rumours, the government is considering making a statement about the DA hike by the end of next week while the documentation process is still in progress.

In March 2023, the government would also change the fitting factor for the unexercised.

Here's what government may announce on the 7th Pay Commission

- The central government may announce a 4 percent DA hike

- Government employees may get an 18-month DA arrear

- Pensioners or retired employees may get a 4 percent hike inDearness Relief.

How much salary will increase after the DA hike?

According to the 6th Central Pay Commission, an employee who receives Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay would multiply that amount by 2.57 to get a total compensation of Rs 39, 835.

In addition, the workers are pushing for a 3.68 increase in the fitting factor.

After the government grants their request, their minimum pay will rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 per month. The common fitment factor is currently 2.57%. Notably, to determine the total payment of government employees, the fitment factor is a variable that is multiplied by the basic pay.