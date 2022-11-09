7th Pay Commission: Dearness allowance hiked by 4%, arrears to be paid in 2 equal installments by THIS state govt

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update --The Finance Department Jammu And Kashmir vide its new order on Tuesday has announced hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for the state government employees. The J&K government has announced to increases the Dearness Allowance for the state employees by 4 percent from 34 percent to 38 percent with effect from 01.07.2022.

The government order further said that arrears on account of additional installment of Dearness Allowance with effect from July, 2022 shall be paid in cash to Government Pensioners/Family pensioners in two equal installments (one in the month of November, 2022 and other in the month of December, 2022) and shall form part of pension /family pension from November, 2022 onwards.

It further said that other provisions governing the grant of Dearness Allowance on ii. pension/family pension such as the regulations of Dearness Allowance during employment Ire-employment, where more than one pension is drawn etc. and other provisions of the existing rules/orders(as are not in conflict with provisions of this order), shall continue to remain in force.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had on 28 September 2022, approved the release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022 based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

The Central Government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively, w.e.f. 01.07.2022.