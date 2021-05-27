7th Pay Commission: Govt employees to get hiked salary from July 1, check out the expected pay matrix

New Delhi: Lakhs of central government employees who have been eagerly waiting for hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) will get revised salary from July 1.

Last year, due to Corona, the government had withheld dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees and pensioners, which is all set to be released this time.

Increased salary will soon start coming in the accounts of millions of central employees and pensioners from July 1. The government has said in Parliament that their stalled dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) will be resumed from 1 July 2021.

The dearness allowance, which is currently available at the rate of 17 per cent, can be increased by 11 per cent, taking the total percentage hike to 28 percent straight. According to the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data release, between January and June 2021, at least DA can be increased by 4 percent, media reports have said. The reports further mention that after the DA is reinstated, the Dearness Allowance of the central employees may increase from 17 percent to 28 percent. This includes a 3 percent increase in DA from January to June 2020, a 4 percent increase from July to December 2020, and a 4 percent increase from January to June 2021. That means the total DA calculation will be (17 + 4 + 3 + 4) 28 percent.

New pay matrix calculation after implementation of revised DA

Meanwhile, a Zee Business report has bifurcated the pay matrix after the revised calculation as per the below mentioned basis.

According to Zee Business website, currently the minimum salary according to the pay matrix of central employees is Rs 18000. On the existing pay matrix, a 15 percent dearness allowance is expected to be added. Hence, on the existing pay matrix, Rs 2,700 per month will be directly added to the salary as DA. Thus, on annual basis, the total dearness allowance will increase by Rs 32400.

The decision now to restore DA from July, 2021 would benefit about 50 lakh central government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners. However, any increase in DA from July 1 will only be effective from that day, meaning the employees would not get any arrears on non-revision of DA for previous period.

