7th Pay Commission: Govt employees to get Rs 2 lakh as DA arrears? Check latest update

New Delhi: In what could be good news under the 7th Pay Commission, the Central government employees could soon hear about the final decision on 18 months DA arrears next week. The Union Cabinet is expected to take the decision on the pending DA arrears pretty soon, according to media reports.

For the unversed, the Central government had restored the dearness allowance and dearness relief for employees and pensioners from 17% to 31% from October 2021. However, the government hasn’t paid the arrears for the time the dearness allowance hike was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, new media reports suggest that the employees and pensioners could receive the pending 18 months arrears at one go. This means that few employees could receive up to Rs 2 lakh in their bank accounts.

Reports also suggest that the Union Cabinet could discuss the matter of the delay in the payment of DA arrears next week. The cabinet could discuss the quantum of the DA in the upcoming meeting around the Budget 2022 presentation.



However, the government has not officially said anything in relation to the payment of DA arrears, meaning that the reports could be mere speculation.

A report by Zee News Hindi recently pointed out that the DA arrears of Level-1 employees range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554, while the arrears for Level-13 and of the 7th CPC basic pay scale will range from Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200. Also Read: Planning to invest in FDs? Check banks offering highest interest on deposits for less than 3 Years

The report, quoting Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, had also mentioned that the issues related to arrears were discussed between the National Council of JCM, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Finance Minister. However, as of now, there’s no concrete decision taken by the government. Also Read: Dealshare becomes 5th unicorn of 2022, raises $165 million at over $1.6 billion valuation

