7th Pay Commission: Govt may give THESE 3 gifts to Central employees this new year

New Delhi: 7th Pay Commission latest update: Central government employees waiting for the official confirmation on payment of 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears, hike in Fitment Factor and another round of DA hike might hear the good news next year. As per media reports, the government might take a call on these three pressing demands in the New Year.

Rs 2.16 lakh to be given to govt employees as 18-months DA arrears?

The issue regarding payment of DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 has long been pending for cabinet discussion and deliberation. As per the media speculations, the DA arrears of employees at Level-3 can be estimated between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. For Level-13 or Level-14, the arrears of employees can range between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,15,900. However, upon further negotiations with the government, these figures might also change, said reports previously.

Govt to decide on fitment factor, salary likely to increase by Rs 49,420

As per reports in the media, the government can take a decision the fitment factor hike after next year's Union Budget. If the government increases the fitment factor 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. At the same time, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000.

Next DA hike coming in March?

As per latest reports in the media, the government employees might get upto 3-5 percent hike in DA in the wake of high inflation rates. The Union Cabinet had on 28 September 2022, approved the release of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief @ 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022 based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.