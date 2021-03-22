हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Here’s what Amit Shah announced for govt employees of West Bengal

Addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur district, Shah reiterated that BJP will build 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) over the next five years, propelled by the party's double-engine government at the Centre and the state. Shah also took a dig at Mamata Banerjee’s “appeasement politics”.

7th Pay Commission: Here’s what Amit Shah announced for govt employees of West Bengal

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had said in Bengal that they will definitely implement the 7th pay commission for West Bengal government employees if BJP is voted to power in the state.

Further declining the idea of vote-bank politics, Shah took a dig at Mamata Banerjee’s “appeasement politics” and said that any curb on the imposition of religious practices will not be tolerated.

Addressing a rally in the Purba Medinipur district, Shah reiterated that BJP will build 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) over the next five years, propelled by the party's double-engine government at the Centre and the state.

"School teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising 'Saraswati Puja'. The TMC dispensation does not allow Saraswati puja celebrations in schools. The BJP, after coming to power, will ensure that there is no restriction in organising any religious festival," Shah stated.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
7th Pay CommissionGovernment employeesWest BengalAmit Shah
Next
Story

Here’s how to check PF balance without UAN number

Must Watch

PT10M23S

Kiska Bengal: Congress is self-sufficient in Bengal without Rahul Gandhi?