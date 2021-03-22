7th Pay Commission: Here’s what Amit Shah announced for govt employees of West Bengal

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah had said in Bengal that they will definitely implement the 7th pay commission for West Bengal government employees if BJP is voted to power in the state.

Further declining the idea of vote-bank politics, Shah took a dig at Mamata Banerjee’s “appeasement politics” and said that any curb on the imposition of religious practices will not be tolerated.

Addressing a rally in the Purba Medinipur district, Shah reiterated that BJP will build 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal) over the next five years, propelled by the party's double-engine government at the Centre and the state.

"School teachers in Bengal were beaten up for organising 'Saraswati Puja'. The TMC dispensation does not allow Saraswati puja celebrations in schools. The BJP, after coming to power, will ensure that there is no restriction in organising any religious festival," Shah stated.