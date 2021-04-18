7th Pay Commission: THESE central govt employees will get 'Special Allowance'

After the announcement of reinstating DA and DR benefits to central government employees and pensioners, the government has taken a step forward to give 'monetary incentives' for a particular section of officers belonging to North East Cadres of All India services to the All India Service (AIS) officers working in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"It has now been decided to extend the provisions of additional monetary incentives to the All India Service officers working in UT of Ladakh, subject to ceiling, and instructions issued in this regard from time to time," said Devendra Kumar, Under Secretary to Government of India, in a letter to chief secretaries of all state governments.

Furthermore, a special allowance and special duty allowance will be given to AIS officers posted in the UT of Ladakh with a hike at 20 percent and 10 percent of their basic salary respectively.

Previously, the government had already announced that it would reinstate the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from July 1. The central government employee's DA will be increased from 17 percent to 28 percent which includes a 3 percent, 4 percent, and expected 4 percent DA hike due from 1st January 2021.

“As and when the decision to release the future installments of Dearness Allowance due from 01.07.2021 is taken, the rates of DA as effective from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01. 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates effective from 01.07.2021,” Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, had said earlier in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

