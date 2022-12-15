topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
VIRAL STORIES

8-yr-old girl wants 'money for Mummy and Daddy' from Santa to repay debt; Read girl's heart-wrenching letter here

In her letter to Santa, Emmie also included some sorrowful emoticons.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

8-yr-old girl wants 'money for Mummy and Daddy' from Santa to repay debt; Read girl's heart-wrenching letter here

New Delhi: Children are busy making wish lists for Santa as Christmas approaches. While most kids ask for their favourite candy, games, etc. for Christmas, one eight-year-old girl's tearful letter to Santa has gone viral on social media. The little girl's aunt, Nicole Connell, posted the letter on Twitter. "This letter to Santa was written by my sister's 8-year-old daughter, and she just discovered it. The idea that someone so young is even considering this has made me cry a lot." Nicole composed.

The letter is titled, "I just ask Santa for money for my parents for Christmas. They struggle to pay their mortgage and bills. I'm even depressed. Can you please, oh please, make it work? I'm sorry, I know it's a lot. adore Emmie Please."

In her letter to Santa, Emmie also included some sorrowful emoticons. The letter has gained a lot of attention on social media, making internet users cry. A user stated, "tears everywhere. It's horrible how they expect us to endure."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women