8-yr-old girl wants 'money for Mummy and Daddy' from Santa to repay debt; Read girl's heart-wrenching letter here

New Delhi: Children are busy making wish lists for Santa as Christmas approaches. While most kids ask for their favourite candy, games, etc. for Christmas, one eight-year-old girl's tearful letter to Santa has gone viral on social media. The little girl's aunt, Nicole Connell, posted the letter on Twitter. "This letter to Santa was written by my sister's 8-year-old daughter, and she just discovered it. The idea that someone so young is even considering this has made me cry a lot." Nicole composed.

The letter is titled, "I just ask Santa for money for my parents for Christmas. They struggle to pay their mortgage and bills. I'm even depressed. Can you please, oh please, make it work? I'm sorry, I know it's a lot. adore Emmie Please."

My Sister has just found this letter to Santa, written by her 8 year old Daughter. It’s made me cry a lot to think that someone so young is even thinking about this! pic.twitter.com/GT4c5i8O3Q Nicole Connell (BradsMrs) November 24, 2022

In her letter to Santa, Emmie also included some sorrowful emoticons. The letter has gained a lot of attention on social media, making internet users cry. A user stated, "tears everywhere. It's horrible how they expect us to endure."