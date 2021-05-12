हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax

A sigh of relief! Income Tax Dept issues Rs 17,061 crore of refunds in FY22

In the previous fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2021, the department issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.

A sigh of relief! Income Tax Dept issues Rs 17,061 crore of refunds in FY22

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI): The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 17,061 crore of refunds to more than 13 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal year.

Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore were issued in over 12.71 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 11,486 crore were issued to 29,592 taxpayers.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 17,061 crore to more than 13 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2021 to 10th May, 2021," the department tweeted.

It did not specify for which financial year the refunds pertain to. However, it is believed that the refunds are for tax returns filed for 2019-20.

In the previous fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2021, the department issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.

The refund issued in 2020-21 is 43.2 per cent higher than Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in the previous year. 

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income TaxitrCBDT
Next
Story

Good news! IRDAI directs insurers to continue to renew/sell COVID-19 policies

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Prakash Javadekar: Now Electric Car Batteries will be made in India, PLI scheme gets approval