Aadhaar authentication rejected during instant PAN application? Here is what you need to do

New Delhi: The Aadhaar-based instant PAN allotment service gets a PAN allotted to you in near-real time. For this you are required to quote a valid Aadhaar number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which is not linked with any PAN.

The e-KYC data of that Aadhaar number is exchanged with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). After due process of e KYC data in Income-tax database, you will get a PAN card.

Who can apply for allotment of Instant PAN through Aadhaar e-KYC?

PAN applicants who have an Aadhaar number from UIDAI and have registered their mobile number with Aadhaar, can apply.

However it may sometimes so happen that your Aadhaar authentication may get rejected. Here is what you need to do if your Aadhaar authentication gets rejected during e-KYC

Aadhaar authentication may get rejected due to wrong OTP. The problem can be resolved by entering the correct OTP. If it still gets rejected, you have to contact the UIDAI.

Is there any mandatory requirement to apply through e-KYC?

You must make sure that your mobile number is registered with UIDAI in Aadhaar database.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) issued by the Income Tax Department is a very important financial document and the laminated plastic card is popularly known as PAN card. Every person has a business or profession with total sale, turnover, or gross receipts that are likely to exceed Rs 5 lakh in any previous year has to obtain a PAN card. Additionally, every person who wants to carry on a specified financial transactions in which quoting of PAN is mandatory must also obtain a PAN card.