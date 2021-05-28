Aadhaar card alert! UIDAI discontinues THIS important service

In today’s times, the Aadhaar card has become a really important identity verification document in India. You need an Aadhaar card for availing most of the government facilities and benefits in India.

Aadhaar card is actually a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the resident of India that comes in very handy when you have to submit it as document proof. You can use it to avail various online as well as offline service.

However, several Aadhaar card rules keep changing from time to time. In one such major update, UIDAI has discontinued the Order Aadhaar Reprint service from its official website.

UIDAI notified about the update in a tweet while replying to a Twitter user who was unable to find the Order Aadhaar Reprint service on the website. Aadhaar Help Centre replied," Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued.”

However, the help centre also informed the customer that he can order an Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. “You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format."

Aadhar cards reprinted on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards are compact, smaller, portable and more durable. The PVC cards appear like your ATM cards and you can carry them anywhere easily inside your wallet.

The PVC Aadhaar card sports features such as a hologram, guilloche pattern, ghost image, micro text, water protection. You can easily verify these cards offline as well. You can order your PVC Aadhaar card online by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50. The card is delivered via Speed Post.