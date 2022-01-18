हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhaar card

Aadhaar card Date of Birth change online: Here's the list of 15 documents that can be used for DOB

Here is a list of 15 documents that UIDAI has listed as DOB (Date of Birth) documents containing Name and DOB  

Aadhaar card Date of Birth change online: Here&#039;s the list of 15 documents that can be used for DOB

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI allows people to update their name, gender, DoB, address, mobile number and email using the online SSUP portal.

Though for all the above changes on Aadhaar card you can change the details online by visiting https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home website, for changing the mobile number you need to visit the nearest enrollment centre to update your mobile number. No additional documents are required for this.

Here is a list of 15 documents that UIDAI has listed as DOB (Date of Birth) documents containing Name and DOB

1. Birth Certificate

2. SSLC Book/ Certificate

3. Passport

4. Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group A Gazetted Officer on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

5. A certificate (on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update) or ID Card having photo and Date of Birth (DOB) duly signed and issued by a Government authority

6. Photo ID card having Date of Birth, issued by Recognized Educational Institution

7. PAN Card

8. Marksheet issued by any Government Board or University

9. Government Photo ID Card/ Photo Identity Card issued by PSU containing DOB

10. Central/ State Pension Payment Order

11. Central Government Health Service Scheme Photo Card or Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Photo card

12. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Date of Birth

13. Extract of School Records issued by Head of School containing Name, Date of Birth and Photograph

14.Certificate of Identity containing Name, DOB and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

15.Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

