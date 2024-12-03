Aadhaar Card Free Update Deadline Extended; Check Required Documents And How To Update Online

Aadhaar Card Free Update Deadline: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free Aadhaar updates once again, moving it to December 14, 2024. This move offers citizens extra time to update their Aadhaar details free of cost, ensuring accuracy and accessibility for essential government services.

After this deadline, users will need to pay a processing fee for updates. Notably, this is the second time that the UIDAI has extended the deadline for the service, which is available through the official 'My Aadhaar' portal. However, the free Aadhaar update service was to end on June 14, 2024.

Why Is Aadhaar Card Important?

The Aadhaar card acts as a vital document, serving as proof of identity, address, and age for accessing numerous government services. Additionally, it plays a key role in banking, functioning as a KYC document for verification purposes.

Aadhaar Card Update Fee

Once the free update period concludes, individuals will need to pay a fee of Rs 50 for document updates at Aadhaar centers.

Aadhaar Card Update: Required Documents

To update your Aadhaar card, certain documents are required for verification. These include a Passport and Voter ID as identity proofs, a Ration Card and Domicile Certificate as address proofs, and a Bank Passbook for financial verification.

How To Update Your Aadhaar Online?

Step 1: Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click ‘Send OTP’.

Step 3: Enter the OTP, click ‘Login’, and select the ‘Document Update’ button.

Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully and click ‘Next’.

Step 5: Verify your details, check the verification box, and click ‘Next’.

Step 6: Upload required documents like proof of identity and proof of address, click ‘Submit’, and track the update status using the Service Request Number (SRN) sent to your email.