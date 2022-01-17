Aadhaar card name change online: Here's the list of 32 documents that can be used as proof of identity

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI allows people to update their name, gender, DoB, address, mobile number and email using the online SSUP portal.

Though for all the above changes on Aadhaar card you can change the details online by visiting https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home website, for changing the mobile number you need to visit the nearest enrollment centre to update your mobile number. No additional documents are required for this.

Here is a list of 32 documents that UIDAI has listed as PPOI (Proof of Identity) documents containing Name and Photo documents for Aadhaar card

1. Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving License

6. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service photo identity card issued by PSU

7. NREGS Job Card

8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

9. Arms License

10. Photo Bank ATM Card

11. Photo Credit Card

12. Pensioner Photo Card

13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card

14. Kissan Photo Passbook

15.CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card

16.Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

18. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations

19.Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

20.Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

21. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

22.Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard

certificate format for enrolment/ update

23.Gazette notification for name change

24.Marriage certificate with photograph

25.RSBY Card

26.SSLC book having candidates photograph

27. ST/ SC/ OBC certificate with photograph

28.School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph

29.Extract of School Records issued by Head of School containing name and photograph

30.Bank Pass Book having name and photograph

31. Certificate of Identity containing name and photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.

32.Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

