Aadhaar Card that fits your wallet! Here’s how you can get your PVC Aadhaar

New Delhi: In most of the official work in India, the Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents that one must have with him/her all the time. However, the earlier form of Aadhar was much bigger and it wasn’t easy to carry in your small pockets or wallets.

Bringing a much-needed change, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) last year introduced a new Aadhaar, which is much smaller, portable and more durable. All the new Aadhar cards are now reprinted on this compact version of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards.

These cards appear like your ATM cards and you can carry them anywhere easily inside your wallet. The compact PVC Aadhaar card is also geared up with features such as a hologram, guilloche pattern, ghost image, micro text, water protection. You can easily verify these cards offline as well.

If you want to get your hands on a PVC Aadhaar card, then you can do so via two methods. The first method requires you to visit the official UIDAI website. The second method involves scanning the Aadhaar QR code along with the post. UIDAI will charge Rs 50 for the Aadhaar card, which is delivered via Speed Post.

Here’s how you can order your PVC Aadhaar card:



1. Go to the official UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

2. Head to My Aadhaar section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC card”.

3. On the next page, enter your 12 digital Aadhaar card number or 16 digits virtual ID or 28 digit EID.

4. Verify your details with an OTP verification

5. After OTP verification, you will be able to preview your Aadhar PVC card

6. Pay Rs 50 on the next page to complete your order.

