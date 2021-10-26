Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar being misused? Check how to find out

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card is a necessary piece of document for every Indian. It is commonly used in a range of public and private services to verify a person's identity.

An Aadhaar card is required to avail government services. Everything, including opening a bank account and registering for a job, requires an Aadhaar number. However, if your Aadhaar card information is leaked, it can be used against you.

In such a situation, you must remain watchful at all times. We'll look at a method for determining whether or not your Aadhaar card is being misused in this article.

This method can also be used to determine where your Aadhaar card is being used. This service is provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is responsible for drafting the Aadhaar card. It allows you to find out where your Aadhaar card is being used.

To do so, first go to the UIDAI's official website. After that, go to Aadhaar Services and choose Aadhaar Authentication History.

You'll be asked to input your Aadhaar number and security code after that. You must now choose Generate OTP from the drop-down menu.

After that, you'll be asked to input the OTP that was delivered to your phone. You'll be able to see your Aadhaar card authentication history once you enter the OTP.

It's important to note that you can only use this approach if your phone number is linked to your Aadhaar card.

If you suspect your Aadhaar card is being mistreated and your phone number is not linked to your Aadhaar, you can make a complaint by calling the UIDAI's emergency hotline 1947. You can also contact the authority for help at help@uidai.gov.in.

