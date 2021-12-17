Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar enrolment for newborns to happen soon

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is intending to enrol newborn newborns in Aadhaar in the near future.

"UIDAI is seeking to tie-up with the registrar of births to give Aadhaar numbers to newborn babies," said Saurabh Garg, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, to news agency ANI.

"Aadhaar has been enrolled by 99.7% of the adult population. We've enrolled 131 million individuals so far, and our next goal is to enrol newborn newborns "Mr. Garg explained.

"Every year, approximately 2-2.5 billion infants are born. We're currently registering them for Aadhaar "he added.

When a kid is born, an Aadhaar card will be given to them after a photograph is taken. Children under the age of five have their biometrics recorded, but they are linked to one of the parents. The biometrics of a child will be captured once they reach the age of five, according to the UIDAI CEO.

"We are attempting to provide Aadhaar numbers to the whole population of our country. Last year, we held 10,000 camps in remote locations where we were told that many people lacked Aadhaar numbers, resulting in the enrollment of 30 lakh persons "he stated.

"In 2010, we assigned the first Aadhar number. Our first goal was to enrol as many individuals as possible; now, our focus is on upgrading. Every year, about ten crore people alter their names, addresses, and phone numbers "he stated

Mr Garg went on to say that Aadhaar has been linked to 120 million bank accounts out of 140 million.

