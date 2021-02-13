हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aadhar card

Aadhaar card update: Add up to 5 profiles in your mAadhaar app, here's your quick guide to do it

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced that Aadhar cardholders can now add up to five user profiles in the mAadhar app. 

Aadhaar card update: Add up to 5 profiles in your mAadhaar app, here&#039;s your quick guide to do it

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently announced that Aadhar cardholders can now add up to five user profiles in the mAadhar app.

The users now can add as many as five profiles to the mobile Aadhar app. The users will need to update the existing mAadhar app on their phone in order to get this done.

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) tweeted "You can add up to 5 user profiles in your #mAadhar app. OTP authentication is sent to the registered mobile number of the Aadhar holder. Download and install the #NewmAadharApp from https://tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq (android), https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg (iOS)"

The users will have to enter the details associated with the Aadhar card and after that will have to give OTP for the same. 

If users are facing issues in this process they are advised to uninstall the app and reinstall it again from the official sources such as Google PlayStore and Apple Store.

