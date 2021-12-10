Aadhaar Card Update: Can you update Aadhaar details twice? Here’s how to know

New Delhi: We need to document everything on paper, including our ID cards, as we go through changes in our life, such as moving residences or changing the spellings of our names. The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI, is one such significant ID card. The 12-digit number has become an important component of every Indian's identity, and getting all of the facts correct on the Aadhaar is crucial. The UIDAI provides you with a limited number of opportunities to modify your name, address, and date of birth, among other things.

You can only change your name on your Aadhaar twice, according to UIDAI regulation. In an office memorandum, the UIDAI had announced this.

The date of birth is something that is rarely changed. You cannot alter your date of birth in the same way that you can alter your name. Only if a mistake was made during the data entry on your Aadhaar card while you were being registered may you amend your date of birth on Aadhaar. As a result, you can only amend your date of birth on your Aadhaar card once.

In this regard, it's worth noting that a change of date of birth is permitted within a three-year range of the date of birth submitted during Aadhaar enrolment. A primary document with your date of birth must also be submitted. "The Date of Birth is regarded "Verified" if the resident presents documentary confirmation of his or her date of birth. According to the Aadhaar website, a resident's date of birth is regarded "Declared" if they declare it without any documentary support. Those who have already been confirmed would not be able to update their Aadhaar date of birth.

Address and Gender on Aadhaar

According to UIDAI, you can only change your address and gender once.

What Documents Would You Need?

Proof of identity (POI) credentials such as a voter ID card, passport, or driver's licence would suffice if you want to change your name. If you want to alter your residence, you'll need proof of address documentation (POA) such as a bank statement or passbook, a Ration Card, and a water bill. In the event of a gender transition, however, no documentation will be required. You can submit your birth certificate, passport, PAN card marksheet from a university, and other documents to the authorities to modify your date of birth.

To update your Aadhaar Card information online, you must first link your phone number to the website. If the phone number is linked, you can begin the process by going to https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/. According to the UIDAI website, "the Self-Service online mode allows address update to residents where the resident can immediately put the change request on the portal."

After that, pick the 'Update Demographics Data' option, and then select the appropriate settings on the next screen. In this phase, you can select the Aadhaar card details you want to modify. Once you've completed this, select the 'Proceed' option. The necessary adjustments must be performed on this page. During this process, you can alter your name, email address, address gender, and other details. After you've filled in all of the necessary information, select the 'continue' option. To continue, you must submit a soft copy of a supported Proof of Address (POA) document on the next page. After that, select the submit option, and the modifications will be made after some time.

