Aadhaar card

Aadhaar Card Update: Check how to change address on Aadhaar in simple steps

UIDAI allows cardholders to change Aadhaar-linked details such as name, age, e-mail, phone number and address, among others. 

New Delhi: Aadhaar card has become a crucial document for Indian residents. The 12-digit virtual ID issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is required by various state and private authorities to offer services to the customers. However, cardholders are required to update the details on Aadhaar card to continue receiving the services. So, if you have changed your residence, you can easily change the address on your Aadhaar card by either visiting the official UIDAI website or visiting your nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre. 

UIDAI allows cardholders to change Aadhaar-linked details such as name, age, e-mail, phone number and address, among others. Cardholders are required to provide the supporting documents to make changes to Aadhaar cards. 

According to the UIDAI’s official website, cardholders can update their address online via Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). Cardholders will have to pay Rs 50 plus GST for the demographic updates. 

Step to change the address on Aadhaar card: 

Step 1: First, you need to visit the official UIDAI website at http://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page, you need to go to the 'My Aadhaar' section.  

Step 3: Select the 'Update Demographics Data Online' option in that section. 

Step 4: Select the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' button. 

Step 5: Click on the ‘Send OTP’ button. 

Step 6: Enter the six-digit OTP received on your phone number to verify details. 

Step 7: Now, you need to visit the demographics data section. Enter the asked details.

Step 8: Select the Proceed option.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copies of verification documents. 

Step 10: Click on the submit button.

Step 11: You will now have to check the preview of the Aadhaar card update. You will get an Update Request Number (URN) to check the status of the request.

