Aadhaar Card Update: Check steps to change linked mobile number on Aadhaar

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card has become one of the crucial documents required for availing services offered by private and government agencies. However, for availing a few services, especially the ones offered digitally, cardholders should get their Aadhaar card linked phone numbers updated.

So, if you have changed your number, you should update the phone number linked to your Aadhaar Card. Otherwise, you could face trouble.

For instance, most banking apps require online verification of Aadhaar details via OTP. If you won’t the access to Aadhaar Card linked phone number, you won’t be able to verify the details. Therefore, it’s recommended to keep your Aadhaar card details updated.

For the unversed, the Aadhaar card is a 12 digit unique identity number provided to cardholders. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar Card in India. The statutory body also handles the updates related to Aadhaar Card.

Here’s how to update mobile Number on Aadhaar

Step 1: Visit your nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre after taking an online appointment from the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/. You can directly visit the online booking portal directly at https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx. On the landing page, select the location and proceed to Book an Appointment at UIDAI run Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Step 2: Take the Aadhaar Update/Correction form and fill out the details.

Step 3: Share the form with the Aadhaar executive at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Step 4: Pay for the service.

Step 5: The officer will share an acknowledgement slip with the URN.

