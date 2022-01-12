Aadhaar Card Update: Check steps to change old photo on Aadhaar

New Delhi: In India, most of the Aadhaar cardholders had applied for the document years ago. This is the reason why the photos in Aadhaar Card doesn’t usually resonate with the cardholder. If this is the case with you too, you can easily update the photo on the Aadhaar Card by following a few simple steps.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) handles all Aadhaar card related updates. Cardholders need to visit the official UIDAI website to initiate the photo change request.

In today’s time, the Aadhaar card has become one of the most crucial documents in India. Several state-owned and private agencies require Aadhaar Card for providing benefits to Indian residents.

From banks to shops working under the public distribution system (PDS) require citizens to share their Aadhaar Card as an official identity document to avail of the benefits offered by the government.

If your photo on the Aadhaar card is old and you want to update it, you need to follow the simple steps mentioned here:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website to download the Aadhaar card updation form.

Step 2: Enter the required details mentioned on the form.

Step 3: Visit the nearby Aadhaar enrollment centre.

Step 4: A enrollment centre executive will authenticate the details and capture a new image for your Aadhaar Card.

Step 5: Pay Rs 100 plus taxes for the photo change service.

Step 6: Collect the acknowledgement slip on which the update request number (URN) will be mentioned. You can use the URN details to check the status of the update request. Also Read: India's industrial production grew at 1.4% in November 2021

Cardholders must note that changing the photo on Aadhaar Card doesn’t require any additional document. Moreover, you also don’t need to submit a new photograph to the executive as your photo will be captured by the official. Also Read: Third-party motor insurance premiums could hike in 2022, check how much more you may need to pay

