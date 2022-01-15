Aadhaar Card Update: Check steps to change the address in Aadhaar

New Delhi: Have you moved to a new place and haven’t changed the address on your Aadhaar card? You may need not worry as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues and handles Aadhaar card related services, allows cardholders to update the address on Aadhaar card in a few simple steps.

Aadhaar card has become an important document in the current times, as the document is a valid ID proof and is also considered as an address proof. Cardholders are required to keep their Aadhaar cards updated to avail of the service offered by several state-owned and private agencies.

UIDAI also allows cardholders to update their phone numbers, names, date of birth and address on the Aadhaar Card. Here’s how you can change the address on Aadhaar Card by following the steps mentioned here:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to visit the UIDAI website at http://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Go to 'My Aadhaar' from the drop-down menu present on the top-left corner of the UIDAI website.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the 'Update Demographics Data Online' option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select the 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar' option.

Step 5: Now, enter the required information such as the Aadhaar number in the provided fields.

Step 6: Complete the captcha challenge.

Step 7: Verify your details with OTP verification. The OTP will be delivered to the registered mobile number.

Step 8: Enter the six-digit OTP and click submit.

Step 9: Go to the demographics data option and upload scanned colour copies of verification documents to modify the address.

Step 10: Select the 'submit' option.

Step 11: You will get a URN request number using which you can check the status of the update.

